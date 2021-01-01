Wax/shatter container
About this product
This container is constructed of non-stick material, meaning you won't have to scrape away your waxes and shatter any longer! With a child-safety lid and optional silicone liner, you have all the functionality you need to transport your product safely and discreetly.
About this brand
Stash Fresh
Offering functional containers constructed of high-quality FDA-grade materials in clean designs at manufacturer's prices. We offer custom product development across a wide range of commodoties, so whatever your needs are, we work to bring your ideas to life.
