 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. Wax/shatter container

Wax/shatter container

by Stash Fresh

Write a review
Stash Fresh Storage Concentrate Storage Wax/shatter container
Stash Fresh Storage Concentrate Storage Wax/shatter container
Stash Fresh Storage Concentrate Storage Wax/shatter container
Stash Fresh Storage Concentrate Storage Wax/shatter container

$0.49MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

This container is constructed of non-stick material, meaning you won't have to scrape away your waxes and shatter any longer! With a child-safety lid and optional silicone liner, you have all the functionality you need to transport your product safely and discreetly.

About this brand

Stash Fresh Logo
Offering functional containers constructed of high-quality FDA-grade materials in clean designs at manufacturer's prices. We offer custom product development across a wide range of commodoties, so whatever your needs are, we work to bring your ideas to life.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review