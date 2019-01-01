About this product
Featuring dense buds and an earthy, piney flavour/aroma, Twilight is both pungent and potent. It's the most potent strain in the CALM series—its effects are not subtle. We suggest taking a low and slow approach, preferably at night when you have time to relax.
Sundial Cannabis
Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.