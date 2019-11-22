 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Zen Berry

by Sundial Cannabis

Zen Berry is a mellow indica-dominant hybrid with THC levels around 15%. The terpene profile is all sweetness, giving the bud a pleasant aroma and taste with a distinct berry finish. Despite being the least potent in our CALM series, Zen Berry is best enjoyed after the day’s work is done.

Meddie

This batch was 19.5% and kicked my butt even through a cold. I'd been searching for a blueberry experience and this was it...body melted and it felt like I was wrapped in velvet. no pain.. no negative thought could stay in my brain.. I found everything in the world to be hilarious..

Wise_st_oner

I got nice buds in my package. One of the better Shishkaberry's I've tried. Came in at 15% thc

kidchronicanada

What a joke today proves that government weed is BAD I smoked bubba kush my buddy grew bomb calm amazing 3 hours later I smoke zen berry um shot had me flailing around and heart was pounding wtf trash chemical weed

Shishkaberry

Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.

Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.