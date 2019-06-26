This multi awarding-winning, indica-dominant strain has vivid green, densely packed buds that are covered with bright orange pistils and a thick layer of frosted trichomes. MK Ultra has an elemental and robustly earthy aroma that’s both sweet and pungent, along with a flavour that combines piney woods, with distinct hints of exotic spice and vibrant citrus.
Dreamweaver by Symbl (MK Ultra) is a "dream".... Dry herb vaped about an hour before bed will have you very relaxed and simply content. Be ready though, if you like to hit it hard before I do, by the end of that first hour you're going to drift off to lala-land. I like this bud.
Savages47
on June 5th, 2019
Very nice and relaxed energy!
Ego89
on December 30th, 2018
A great high. New user here who has been exploring different strains. When first smoking this strain, initially felt awkward and weird the first two times. After smoking a third, I feel great. Jamming to music and surfing the net...goodtimes. Smoked in a pipe, burned well.
Packaging was nice, buds looked beautiful and the smell is a heavenly scent. Will buy again, defintiley great for dreaming and resting. Im happy.
Named after the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra, this indica-dominant strain stands apart due to its powerful cerebral effects. A cross of OG Kush and indica G13, this strain is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers. MK Ultra is renowned for its euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. It might be best for a day when not getting off the couch would be fine.
Curiosity is the catalyst for discovery and growth. And hey, we like that. Symbl is about creating something special in a very real, quality way. Explore our curated selection of signature dried cannabis flower including sativa, indica and hybrid strains, each with distinct profiles. And be sure to check out our pure, concentrated oils enhanced by an extraction process that ensures active cannabinoids and terpenes are faithfully preserved.
