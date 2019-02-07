ookyspookycooky
on February 7th, 2019
Delicious pungent buds, deep blueberry flavour! Such a tasty, smooth smoke. Relaxing high, but still functioning and active
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Freshly baked blueberry pie, anyone? This hybrid’s fragrant lip-smacking berry flavour is complemented by a crisp citrus note. Dark blue and purple tones are topped by exquisite crystal bouquets of light green and golden hairs. THC: 24% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
on February 7th, 2019
Delicious pungent buds, deep blueberry flavour! Such a tasty, smooth smoke. Relaxing high, but still functioning and active
on November 28th, 2018
Taste 7/10, appearance 8/10, aroma 9/10 (while not being the strongest smelling strain it smells exactly like blueberry blunt wraps). Impact 7/10 high is average for 20+ thc strain on the lwgal market. Quadra by broken coast is by far the best tasting and hardest hitter ive tried legally.
on November 10th, 2018
Great scent and flavours! Definitely an indica dominant but no tiredness or crash afterwards. The blueberry smell is fantastic and this easily a new favourite.