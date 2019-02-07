 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blueberry Kush

by Synr.g

Freshly baked blueberry pie, anyone? This hybrid’s fragrant lip-smacking berry flavour is complemented by a crisp citrus note. Dark blue and purple tones are topped by exquisite crystal bouquets of light green and golden hairs. THC: 24% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g

ookyspookycooky

Delicious pungent buds, deep blueberry flavour! Such a tasty, smooth smoke. Relaxing high, but still functioning and active

BigHitter69

Taste 7/10, appearance 8/10, aroma 9/10 (while not being the strongest smelling strain it smells exactly like blueberry blunt wraps). Impact 7/10 high is average for 20+ thc strain on the lwgal market. Quadra by broken coast is by far the best tasting and hardest hitter ive tried legally.

MotionAndTempo

Great scent and flavours! Definitely an indica dominant but no tiredness or crash afterwards. The blueberry smell is fantastic and this easily a new favourite.

About this brand

Flavour comes first with our unique range of delicious cannabis strains.