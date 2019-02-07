BigHitter69 on November 28th, 2018

Taste 7/10, appearance 8/10, aroma 9/10 (while not being the strongest smelling strain it smells exactly like blueberry blunt wraps). Impact 7/10 high is average for 20+ thc strain on the lwgal market. Quadra by broken coast is by far the best tasting and hardest hitter ive tried legally.