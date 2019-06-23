paperwings on June 23rd, 2019

Holy sh*t. I LOVED this strain. I was SO high. Happy, Energetic, EUPHORIC to the nines. I can get social anxiety and paranoia from potent strains but this did not cause that at all yet was extremely potent. I was VERY social on this ! (which is nuts because I generally hate talking to people) but this strain just put me in the mood to do ANYTHING ! BUT...I wouldn't want to go to work on this strain because definitely not clear minded. It's potent, so I wouldn't want to have to talk to colleagues or co-workers in a superior position to you on the job. I definitely wouldn't want to be in school on this strain either; I'd imagine that you can't retain detailed information on this. Hiking on this was amazing. Painting would probably be amazing too. Gaming would probably be a trip. Just so good. This strain needs to be grown from other brands !!!! I picked it up at a local Red Deer AB shop a few weeks ago but haven't found it around or online since. Try it out :) Packs a punch. WOO ~ :) so STOKED about this strain.