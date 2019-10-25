Certified organic and sustainably grown in living soil, TGOD’s Unite Organic is the perfect balance between fruity OG flavours and earthy tones. With a blend of lemony, peppery, and piney aromas and flavours, this dense bud has a wide breadth of uses. Also known as LA Confidential.
Very smooth, light piney aroma.
Relaxing after a long day. Back is not sore anymore. Dry mouth and ready to sleep.
One of the higher priced indicas, or is it because it's a glass container.
Nah, you get what you pay for.
Relaxed euphoric sleepy.
15.51%Thc 0%Cbd