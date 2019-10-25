 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Unite Organic Flower - 3.5g

Unite Organic Flower - 3.5g

by TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman

Skip to Reviews
4.01
TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman Cannabis Flower Unite Organic Flower - 3.5g

Learn More

About this product

Certified organic and sustainably grown in living soil, TGOD’s Unite Organic is the perfect balance between fruity OG flavours and earthy tones. With a blend of lemony, peppery, and piney aromas and flavours, this dense bud has a wide breadth of uses. Also known as LA Confidential.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

djcaisse

Very smooth, light piney aroma. Relaxing after a long day. Back is not sore anymore. Dry mouth and ready to sleep. One of the higher priced indicas, or is it because it's a glass container. Nah, you get what you pay for. Relaxed euphoric sleepy. 15.51%Thc 0%Cbd

About this brand

TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman Logo
The global leader in cultivating premium, certified organic cannabis