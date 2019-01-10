EssentialRainbow
on January 10th, 2019
Pretty good and affordable for stuff from the BCCS.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Bred to deliver a unique indica strain. This THC BioMed proprietary strain's premium flowers are dark green in colour with amber hairs and carry a heavy dusting of THC crystals. This strain brings earthy and grassy notes with hints of blackberries. This flower is hand-trimmed from plants grown naturally in soil using organic methods.
on January 10th, 2019
Pretty good and affordable for stuff from the BCCS.