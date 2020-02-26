 Loading…

  5. GELATO OG | gelato x true og
Hybrid

GELATO OG | gelato x true og

by HIGHSMEN

5.01
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds GELATO OG | gelato x true og
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds GELATO OG | gelato x true og

About this product

GELATO OG | gelato x true og

About this brand

HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis

About this strain

Gelato

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gelato, aka Larry Bird, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The effects of Gelato produce a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers say the physical sensation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative during the day. Gelato gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma it smells like. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC Powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects of this strain. Medical marijuana patients choose Gelato to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Growers say this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and is illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin.

1 customer review

5.01

Wed Feb 26 2020
H........3
Gelato OG great for stress and anxiety relief. Funky, gassy taste with a sweet note.
