Half-Quarter

by The Batch

The Batch Cannabis Flower Half-Quarter

Half-Quarter by The Batch

quinnstonia

Dry buds but still fairly dense, didn’t crumble away. Dark buds, almost purplish hue, lots of crystal. Notes of hay, oregano, sage. Smokes a bit harsh, not too surprised given dryness. Orange, spice, rosemary, Oregano, sage. First impressions: nice glow, decent body buzz, a bit giddy off the hop. Not a bad start! Nice mellow buzz, lasted longer than expected. Pleasantly surprised. Still feeling warm and tingly in the face after an hour. 3.5/5. Solid value, will probably improve after a couple of days with a boost pack.

About this brand

The Batch is a new, no frills cannabis brand that's committed to keeping weed good and simple. Forget cultivars, genetic lineage, unique terpene combinations, and fancy strain names. By thinking big and categorizing product by potency rather than cultivar, The Batch is able to offer certified quality cannabis, at prices that beat the black market. The Batch is simply the best value available. The next time you're looking for the best bud (or pre-roll) for your buck, you'll know exactly where to go.