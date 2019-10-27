quinnstonia
on October 27th, 2019
Dry buds but still fairly dense, didn’t crumble away. Dark buds, almost purplish hue, lots of crystal. Notes of hay, oregano, sage. Smokes a bit harsh, not too surprised given dryness. Orange, spice, rosemary, Oregano, sage. First impressions: nice glow, decent body buzz, a bit giddy off the hop. Not a bad start! Nice mellow buzz, lasted longer than expected. Pleasantly surprised. Still feeling warm and tingly in the face after an hour. 3.5/5. Solid value, will probably improve after a couple of days with a boost pack.