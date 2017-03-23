QUARTZ TECH - Banger Domeless Quartz Nail - XL Head
BUY HERE > https://www.thedablab.com/quartz-tech-dab-nails/ - "Banger" Style is one of the most popular domeless quartz nail designs - 100% Quartz - Thick / Quality Quartz - 22mm Wide / 3mm Thick Head - Available in 45* Angle and 90* Angle - Available in 10mm, 14mm, 18mm Size Joints (Male or Female)
The Dab Lab
The Dab Lab, LLC was founded in 2011. Our main goal is to bring you the best scientific and artistic glass available on the market! We specialize in dab rigs, but also offer a supreme line-up of tubes/bongs for use with herbs. We strive to bring you new innovative products, as well as fully functional staples in the industry!
I........g
Thu Mar 23 2017
When it comes to bangers, this one is one of the best for its value. I had glass bangers before that chipped and broke constantly; but quartz heats better and dosen't chip.