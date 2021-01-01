 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Lighters
  5. Alien

Alien

by The Flame X

$34.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Alien The Flame X is an Electric Lighter, also known as Plasma Lighter, it does not contain any Gas or Butane as it uses Electricity to light up things. By using electricity instead of dangerous gas, it's completely Windproof and USB Rechargeable via any USB Port (cable included). Get ready to make the switch!

About this brand

The Flame X is a Revolutionary Electric Lighter that uses Electricity instead of dangerous flammable Gas. Also It's Windproof and USB Rechargeable!

