Birch Stick Pipe (Black)
$55.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
A little bit of nature for your little but of green. The Birch Stick Pipe is molded from a real piece of birch sourced from Ontario’s famous, Algonquin Provincial Park. Hand-made from sustainably sourced ceramic, with clay sourced from Alberta and Ontario, this pipe is simple, elegant and will bring a bit of nature to your session.
About this brand
The Green Cannabis Co.
