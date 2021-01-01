Organic Pre-Roll Blunt
by The Green Cannabis Co.Write a review
$8.50MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Fill it quickly, burn it slow. All-Natural pre-rolled blunt made of sustainably-farmed cocoa leaves hand-rolled and finished with a bamboo tip. Nicotine and tobacco free, these rolls are as natural as they come. Packaged in a re-usable glass doob tube with a bamboo cork top. Please use and re-use the tube.
About this brand
The Green Cannabis Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.