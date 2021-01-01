 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Halloween "Trick or Treat" Terrapin Lighter and Blunt/Joint Travel Case

Halloween "Trick or Treat" Terrapin Lighter and Blunt/Joint Travel Case

by The Terrapin Co. Studio

Write a review
The Terrapin Co. Studio Smoking Smoking Accessories Halloween "Trick or Treat" Terrapin Lighter and Blunt/Joint Travel Case
The Terrapin Co. Studio Smoking Smoking Accessories Halloween "Trick or Treat" Terrapin Lighter and Blunt/Joint Travel Case
The Terrapin Co. Studio Smoking Smoking Accessories Halloween "Trick or Treat" Terrapin Lighter and Blunt/Joint Travel Case

$11.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Made from 100% Biodegradable material this product keeps your smoking article (i.e. blunts, joints, spliffs, cigarellos, cigarettes, etc. ) sanitized, protected and discrete. Our products dramatically reduces odor that lingers from smoking articles, while protecting it from being crushed or damaged. Depending on the size this products can store up to three smoking articles at a time. This product fits a standard FULL size CLIPPER* Lighter and smoking articles up to 4.5 inches. *Not Affiliated with the CLIPPER* Lighter company. For wholesale orders please email hello@theterrapinco.com

About this brand

The Terrapin Co. Studio Logo
Welcome to The Future of Smoking. The Terrapin Co. Studio is a customizable smoking accessory manufacturer with unique products to make smokers life practical, easier and more convenient! Custom order any of our accessories with your individual quote or brand for no additional charge! All of our products are made of 100% Biodegradable Material! Market with us! Your brand + Our Product = The Sweetest High Life! Ask about wholesale pricing today! Visit our online store www.theterrapinco.com and follow us on Instagram @theterrapinco for promotions and new product announcements!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review