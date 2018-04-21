 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Island Sweet Skunk

by Tilray

Island Sweet Skunk, sometimes called Sweet Island Skunk, is a sativa descendant of Skunk #1. Top terpenes include Trans-nerolidol, Pinene, Humulene.

atomiclithium

Definitely hits like a sativa. Exclusively mind high but gave me the twitchies

HendersonJake

Trying to find a sativa to wrap my mind around, i found this lil Gem. I found myself lighter than as as if i had a thousand helium balloons tied to my body and arms and legs.... by the time i woke my wife to tell her how great i felt i found myself rising to a giggly, satisfied mind altering state. Highly recommended to all those i talk to.... atleast the ones i want to fell this wonder.

augetodd

CAUTION DO NOT MIX WITH ALCOHOL. I really enjoyed this strain. Its not very consistent when it comes to effect from nug to nug. Some i found were quite a bit more potent than others. The smell of the flower is a think mix of scents that is hard to dial it down. The taste lacks hard. Its a smooth smoke with a almost nonexistent taste. The one thing I did notice is that when smoked while consuming alcohol with this strain brings it to a new level. The mix will send you to the moon and back before you even finish you dose. Enjoy but mix with caution.

Island Sweet Skunk

  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Island Sweet Skunk, sometimes called Sweet Island Skunk, is a sativa strain that consumers enjoy for its energetic effects. The flavor is most easily described as “sweet skunk,” where tropical fruit flavors take the lead. Often the fruity aroma is likened to grapefruit. Originally bred by Federation Seed Company in Canada, this strain is a descendant of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Big Skunk #1 and grows tall, straight, high-yielding plants. Some varieties of Island Sweet Skunk have a heightened CBD content to help patients treating anxiety, inflammation, and muscle spasms. Flowering occurs at 7 to 8 weeks, and buds will have bright yellow-orange hairs. 

Tilray is a global leader in medical cannabis research and production dedicated to providing safe, consistent and reliable therapy to patients. We are the only GMP certified medical cannabis producer currently supplying products to thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments and researchers in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the Americas. (Note: Tilray and Leafly are both owned by Privateer Holdings.)