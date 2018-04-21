atomiclithium
on April 21st, 2018
Definitely hits like a sativa. Exclusively mind high but gave me the twitchies
Top terpenes include Trans-nerolidol, Pinene, Humulene.
on November 21st, 2017
Trying to find a sativa to wrap my mind around, i found this lil Gem. I found myself lighter than as as if i had a thousand helium balloons tied to my body and arms and legs.... by the time i woke my wife to tell her how great i felt i found myself rising to a giggly, satisfied mind altering state. Highly recommended to all those i talk to.... atleast the ones i want to fell this wonder.
on March 29th, 2017
CAUTION DO NOT MIX WITH ALCOHOL. I really enjoyed this strain. Its not very consistent when it comes to effect from nug to nug. Some i found were quite a bit more potent than others. The smell of the flower is a think mix of scents that is hard to dial it down. The taste lacks hard. Its a smooth smoke with a almost nonexistent taste. The one thing I did notice is that when smoked while consuming alcohol with this strain brings it to a new level. The mix will send you to the moon and back before you even finish you dose. Enjoy but mix with caution.
Island Sweet Skunk, sometimes called Sweet Island Skunk, is a sativa strain that consumers enjoy for its energetic effects. The flavor is most easily described as “sweet skunk,” where tropical fruit flavors take the lead. Often the fruity aroma is likened to grapefruit. Originally bred by Federation Seed Company in Canada, this strain is a descendant of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Big Skunk #1 and grows tall, straight, high-yielding plants. Some varieties of Island Sweet Skunk have a heightened CBD content to help patients treating anxiety, inflammation, and muscle spasms. Flowering occurs at 7 to 8 weeks, and buds will have bright yellow-orange hairs.