augetodd on March 29th, 2017

CAUTION DO NOT MIX WITH ALCOHOL. I really enjoyed this strain. Its not very consistent when it comes to effect from nug to nug. Some i found were quite a bit more potent than others. The smell of the flower is a think mix of scents that is hard to dial it down. The taste lacks hard. Its a smooth smoke with a almost nonexistent taste. The one thing I did notice is that when smoked while consuming alcohol with this strain brings it to a new level. The mix will send you to the moon and back before you even finish you dose. Enjoy but mix with caution.