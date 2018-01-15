 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Tilray Ground Cannabis

by Tilray

Our T200 Ground Cannabis is a milled mix of our most popular cannabis varieties. Our Ground Cannabis is carefully crafted with creating cannabis derivatives and vaporization in mind. 15g prepacked jar

lovingsommers

Don't waste your time, the strains are very weak no crystals or big buds ever. Some of it even has mold on it. Their oils are very weak not even as close to as good or potentent as broken coast's the worst part is they offered me $ 250. 00 to renew again with them, (the only reason I even considered it was thier rep said they were getting new oils and strains) but the week after I renewed, when I called in to receive it, they told me they had decided to discontinue it and won't be honoring any other previous offers. Horrible customer service and lack of accountability. The rec actually said to me well if you're only willing to stay to get the $250 credit then obviously you're not worth it to us at tilray. I've literally spent 4000 in the last year there, all I wanted was what they promised me at renewal, and she acted like I was trying to rip them off. False promises and horrible products. I'd give it zero if I could.

Tilray is a global leader in medical cannabis research and production dedicated to providing safe, consistent and reliable therapy to patients. We are the only GMP certified medical cannabis producer currently supplying products to thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments and researchers in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the Americas. (Note: Tilray and Leafly are both owned by Privateer Holdings.)