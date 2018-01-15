lovingsommers on January 15th, 2018

Don't waste your time, the strains are very weak no crystals or big buds ever. Some of it even has mold on it. Their oils are very weak not even as close to as good or potentent as broken coast's the worst part is they offered me $ 250. 00 to renew again with them, (the only reason I even considered it was thier rep said they were getting new oils and strains) but the week after I renewed, when I called in to receive it, they told me they had decided to discontinue it and won't be honoring any other previous offers. Horrible customer service and lack of accountability. The rec actually said to me well if you're only willing to stay to get the $250 credit then obviously you're not worth it to us at tilray. I've literally spent 4000 in the last year there, all I wanted was what they promised me at renewal, and she acted like I was trying to rip them off. False promises and horrible products. I'd give it zero if I could.