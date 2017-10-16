lthieson on September 4th, 2017

This blend really helps to reduce my back pain & stiffness (from compression fractures of the T7, T10 and L1 vertebrae). It also makes me want to exercise & stretch. It's strong, so I roll a very thin (a bit bigger than a pen refill) and I only smoke 1/2 at a time (lasts approx. 40 minutes) for me. I don't like getting too wasted, but just a nice glow. Also when you come down it's done, no after effects so that's great for concerts and nights out too!