  5. Tilray House Blend - Sativa

by Tilray

A ground mix of our most popular sativa strains. Carefully crafted with creating cannabis derivatives and vaporization in mind. 15g prepacked jar.

Advocate00Scott

great for being usted saves my arthritis. great powerful blend

lthieson

This blend really helps to reduce my back pain & stiffness (from compression fractures of the T7, T10 and L1 vertebrae). It also makes me want to exercise & stretch. It's strong, so I roll a very thin (a bit bigger than a pen refill) and I only smoke 1/2 at a time (lasts approx. 40 minutes) for me. I don't like getting too wasted, but just a nice glow. Also when you come down it's done, no after effects so that's great for concerts and nights out too!

Tilray is a global leader in medical cannabis research and production dedicated to providing safe, consistent and reliable therapy to patients. We are the only GMP certified medical cannabis producer currently supplying products to thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments and researchers in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the Americas. (Note: Tilray and Leafly are both owned by Privateer Holdings.)