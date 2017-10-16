Advocate00Scott
on October 16th, 2017
great for being usted saves my arthritis. great powerful blend
A ground mix of our most popular sativa strains. Carefully crafted with creating cannabis derivatives and vaporization in mind. 15g prepacked jar.
on September 4th, 2017
This blend really helps to reduce my back pain & stiffness (from compression fractures of the T7, T10 and L1 vertebrae). It also makes me want to exercise & stretch. It's strong, so I roll a very thin (a bit bigger than a pen refill) and I only smoke 1/2 at a time (lasts approx. 40 minutes) for me. I don't like getting too wasted, but just a nice glow. Also when you come down it's done, no after effects so that's great for concerts and nights out too!
on August 26th, 2017
Best of idear in the world! Delicious