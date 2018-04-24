guccimane420
on April 24th, 2018
(vision seeds)- veryy frosty big compact nugs from multiple topping which the plant loves. very vigorous plant once doubled the size of the rest quickly. any bug that goes near it gets stuck in the thick layer of trichomes. oddly flowered a week faster than northern lights also which puts the 'icing' on the cake :P the taste however felt it lacked the complexity/uniqueness of the northern lights however and doesn't really rank in my "tastiest" strains (completely subjective) but has top grade bag appeal