 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. White Widow

White Widow

by Tilray

Skip to Reviews
4.54
Tilray Cannabis Flower White Widow

About this product

A hybrid-cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and an Indian indica. Top terpenes include limonene, trans-nerolidol and bisabolol.

4 customer reviews

Show all
4.54

write a review

guccimane420

(vision seeds)- veryy frosty big compact nugs from multiple topping which the plant loves. very vigorous plant once doubled the size of the rest quickly. any bug that goes near it gets stuck in the thick layer of trichomes. oddly flowered a week faster than northern lights also which puts the 'icing' on the cake :P the taste however felt it lacked the complexity/uniqueness of the northern lights however and doesn't really rank in my "tastiest" strains (completely subjective) but has top grade bag appeal

dante69

Una sepa algo cítrica y un toque picante o spice. No la recomiendo recreativa activa, es mas para rejalacion,quitar la ansiedad y ayuda a encontrar el sueño. Muy buena a la hora de dormir o para tener sexo. Los efectos de la white widow los comunes , resequedad en la boca, ojos rojos y hambre. Yo soy del caribe y todo el año es buena época para la siembra del white widow. En mi caso desde el día de la siembra hasta la cosecha y secado tardo casi 6 meses, en condiciones de exterior.

About this strain

White Widow

White Widow
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

About this brand

Tilray Logo
Tilray is a global leader in medical cannabis research and production dedicated to providing safe, consistent and reliable therapy to patients. We are the only GMP certified medical cannabis producer currently supplying products to thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments and researchers in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the Americas. (Note: Tilray and Leafly are both owned by Privateer Holdings.)