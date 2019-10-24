 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Abscent Banker Bag

Abscent Banker Bag

by Tokyo Smoke

Write a review
Tokyo Smoke Storage Flower Storage Abscent Banker Bag
Tokyo Smoke Storage Flower Storage Abscent Banker Bag

Buy Here

About this product

The ultra-durable Abscent bag is made to store your stash and tools without announcing their presence. Perfect for travel and any close quarters where discretion is welcomed. - Double-lined interior - Activated carbon lining - Anti-microbial - Water-resistant exterior - Double velcro seal

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Tokyo Smoke Logo
An award-winning, design-focused brand that seamlessly blends the best of cannabis with preeminent retail. Tokyo Smoke is ushering in a new era with an elevated and immersive retail experience featuring our signature collection of accessories and line of recreational cannabis.