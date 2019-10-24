About this product
The ultra-durable Abscent bag is made to store your stash and tools without announcing their presence. Perfect for travel and any close quarters where discretion is welcomed. - Double-lined interior - Activated carbon lining - Anti-microbial - Water-resistant exterior - Double velcro seal
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Tokyo Smoke
An award-winning, design-focused brand that seamlessly blends the best of cannabis with preeminent retail. Tokyo Smoke is ushering in a new era with an elevated and immersive retail experience featuring our signature collection of accessories and line of recreational cannabis.