Travel without the awkward stares with the Abscent Toiletry Bag, which is made to conceal the toughest scents. It also features a water-resistant exterior. Double-lined premier-quality activated carbon lining. Antimicrobial lining, H2O guard zipper and a reusable odour-absorbing pouch make this stash storage top-notch.
An award-winning, design-focused brand that seamlessly blends the best of cannabis with preeminent retail. Tokyo Smoke is ushering in a new era with an elevated and immersive retail experience featuring our signature collection of accessories and line of recreational cannabis.