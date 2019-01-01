About this product
Developed in partnership with Brennan Michael, Cloud Mist is a unique odour eliminator that binds to smoke particles in the air, on furniture, hair, clothing and more. This plant-based, biodegradable solution leaves behind a soothing Tokyo Smoke scent with notes of lavender, sandalwood and lilac.
About this brand
Tokyo Smoke
An award-winning, design-focused brand that seamlessly blends the best of cannabis with preeminent retail. Tokyo Smoke is ushering in a new era with an elevated and immersive retail experience featuring our signature collection of accessories and line of recreational cannabis.