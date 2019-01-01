 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Cloud Mist

Cloud Mist

by Tokyo Smoke

Write a review
Tokyo Smoke Smoking Smoking Accessories Cloud Mist

Buy Here

About this product

Developed in partnership with Brennan Michael, Cloud Mist is a unique odour eliminator that binds to smoke particles in the air, on furniture, hair, clothing and more. This plant-based, biodegradable solution leaves behind a soothing Tokyo Smoke scent with notes of lavender, sandalwood and lilac.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Tokyo Smoke Logo
An award-winning, design-focused brand that seamlessly blends the best of cannabis with preeminent retail. Tokyo Smoke is ushering in a new era with an elevated and immersive retail experience featuring our signature collection of accessories and line of recreational cannabis.