Made in Japan exclusively for Tokyo Smoke, the Tsubota Queue lighters are sleek, slim and easily refillable, making it the last lighter you’ll ever need. Polycarbonate matte black casing. Removable caps. Fluid not included.
Tokyo Smoke
An award-winning, design-focused brand that seamlessly blends the best of cannabis with preeminent retail. Tokyo Smoke is ushering in a new era with an elevated and immersive retail experience featuring our signature collection of accessories and line of recreational cannabis.