0-10% THC | 7-17% CBD
Tokyo Smoke’s Ease is a CBD dominant, indica-leaning varietal with low THC content. True to its name, this varietal’s genetics gently deliver spicy, earthy and seldomly floral aromas.
I don't know if it's the brand buds or this strain only but there's a kind of a fish taste and smell to it. It sounds worst than it is actually. The buds gave me really good effects when I vaped it. Practically no psychoactive effects. Felt calm and smooth after the session. I would recommend if you don't mind weird taste. It ain't like a lemon kush let's say.
aujus
on September 9th, 2019
Bone dry, terrible quality, desperation stankweed. Yikes.
An award-winning, design-focused brand that seamlessly blends the best of cannabis with preeminent retail. Tokyo Smoke is ushering in a new era with an elevated and immersive retail experience featuring our signature collection of accessories and line of recreational cannabis.