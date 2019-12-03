 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Ease

by Tokyo Smoke

0-10% THC | 7-17% CBD Tokyo Smoke’s Ease is a CBD dominant, indica-leaning varietal with low THC content. True to its name, this varietal’s genetics gently deliver spicy, earthy and seldomly floral aromas.

shovyhandle

I don't know if it's the brand buds or this strain only but there's a kind of a fish taste and smell to it. It sounds worst than it is actually. The buds gave me really good effects when I vaped it. Practically no psychoactive effects. Felt calm and smooth after the session. I would recommend if you don't mind weird taste. It ain't like a lemon kush let's say.

aujus

Bone dry, terrible quality, desperation stankweed. Yikes.

About this brand

An award-winning, design-focused brand that seamlessly blends the best of cannabis with preeminent retail. Tokyo Smoke is ushering in a new era with an elevated and immersive retail experience featuring our signature collection of accessories and line of recreational cannabis.