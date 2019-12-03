shovyhandle on December 3rd, 2019

I don't know if it's the brand buds or this strain only but there's a kind of a fish taste and smell to it. It sounds worst than it is actually. The buds gave me really good effects when I vaped it. Practically no psychoactive effects. Felt calm and smooth after the session. I would recommend if you don't mind weird taste. It ain't like a lemon kush let's say.