INDICA-DOMINANT THC 18% - 24% CBD < 1% Why did Jager OG become the quintessential Top Leaf classic? Is it the full-bodied flavour, spicy with faint notes of fennel and nutmeg? Is it the potency or the effects or the consistency? Is it the thin wisps of licorice smoke and the way it makes you say "Oh, wow" the first time you try it? The answer is, yes, all of that.
We were founded by cannabis enthusiasts under a simple guiding principle: "What do we want to smoke?" The answer is easy. We want the best. We want rich, full-bodied cannabis, with complex terpene profiles, mid-to-high THC potency and that little something special that makes you say "Wow" the first time you take a puff.