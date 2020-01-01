 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Twd. Balanced

Twd. Balanced

by Twd.

Write a review
Twd. Cannabis Flower Twd. Balanced

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Twd. is Canadian-grown, and each plant is carefully cultivated. When you want high quality at a good price, look for Twd. Twd. Balanced dried flower features a balanced ratio of THC to CBD. It’s that simple. Twd. Balanced dried flower has a THC range of 8-14%, and a CBD range of 8-14%. You can get Twd. Balanced dried flower in 3.5 g, 7 g, or 15 g sizes. Weed doesn’t have to be complicated, you know.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Twd. Logo
Twd. is Canadian-grown, and each plant is carefully cultivated. When you want high quality at a good price, look for Twd.