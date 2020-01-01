About this product

Twd. is Canadian-grown, and each plant is carefully cultivated. When you want high quality at a good price, look for Twd. Twd. Balanced dried flower features a balanced ratio of THC to CBD. It’s that simple. Twd. Balanced dried flower has a THC range of 8-14%, and a CBD range of 8-14%. You can get Twd. Balanced dried flower in 3.5 g, 7 g, or 15 g sizes. Weed doesn’t have to be complicated, you know.