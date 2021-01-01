 Loading…

Black Abstract Leaf - Beach Towel

by Universe in the Clouds

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Give your bathroom a vibrant look or chill out at the beach with this super soft and cozy towel. • Available in one size: 30”x60” • 52% cotton, 48% polyester • Made in China. Printed in the USA • Printed on one side only • The non-printed side is made of terry fabric, making the towel more water-absorbent

About this brand

Universe in the Clouds Logo
Universe In The Clouds is a cannabis-themed clothing brand! We love cannabis and design that is why we combined the two!

