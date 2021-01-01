About this product

The patented Drawstring™ vapor delivery system houses the vape pen in a padded, zippered TechChamber to keep it safe and protected from the elements. The vape hose routes through a grommet that puts the mouthpiece always within reach. Inside the roomy main compartment is a hydration bladder pocket that doubles as a computer slot. An internal channel cleverly routes your hydration hose inside the shoulder strap to the zippered TechChamber where you access the mouthpiece. When not in use, the mouthpiece can be zipped inside the TechChamber to prevent it from freezing. Hydrate. Elevate. The choice is at your fingertips. System includes: - Backpack - Removable, Universally Compatible Drawstring Vapor Delivery System - Compatible with most popular hydration bladders - Vape Pen and Hydration Bladder Sold Separately Patented Drawstring Vapor Delivery System: The discreet and easy-access Drawstring vapor delivery system is integrated directly into your Vaprwear hoodie. Its stealth integration keeps the mouthpiece within reach, and the vape pen hidden and protected to prevent damage or loss. Easily removable for machine washing of the hoodie. TechChamber: Compartment built into the shoulder strap that houses your vape pen and provides access to your hydration system mouthpiece. Zips fully closed to protect against snow and moisture. Drawstring Straps: Elastic straps hold down your Drawstring mouthpiece when not in use and provide easy, distraction-free access, essential during activities like hiking or mountain biking when even the slightest distraction can prove disastrous. Fleece-Lined Valuables Pocket: This soft, fleece-lined pocket protects valuables like goggles from scuffs and scratches Stash Pocket: Try and find it! Located at the top of the backpack, this small pocket is perfect for smaller items that you want to keep safe and separate. Material: 85% Polyester, 15% Nylon Weight: 1.25lbs. [0.57kg] Volume: 732 cu. In. [12L] Size: 20" X 12" X 4" [50 X 30 X 10cm] Origin: Made in China