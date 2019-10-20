 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Apparel
  4. Hats
  5. GARMENT WASHED, HOLY SMOKE, UNISEX OLIVE CAP

GARMENT WASHED, HOLY SMOKE, UNISEX OLIVE CAP

by Weed To Wear

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Weed To Wear Apparel Hats GARMENT WASHED, HOLY SMOKE, UNISEX OLIVE CAP
Weed To Wear Apparel Hats GARMENT WASHED, HOLY SMOKE, UNISEX OLIVE CAP

$29.50MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Matching color under-peak, sweatband and inner taping. Self cloth back strap Matt silver snap buckle and grommet. Embroidered H.S. Leaf Logo.

About this brand

Weed To Wear Logo
Weed to Wear is cannabis inspired vintage apparel collections. Beginning with two brand collections, The California Wave and Holy Smoke, Weed to Wear will continue to grow its products in the future.

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

Sun Oct 20 2019
m........c
i love the adjustment strap
Sun Oct 20 2019
m........a
green looks awesome
Mon Oct 07 2019
b........d
such a nice hat!