 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Apparel
  4. Hats
  5. LEAF ONLY, HOLY SMOKE, UNISEX GARMENT WASHED OLIVE VISOR

LEAF ONLY, HOLY SMOKE, UNISEX GARMENT WASHED OLIVE VISOR

by Weed To Wear

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Weed To Wear Apparel Hats LEAF ONLY, HOLY SMOKE, UNISEX GARMENT WASHED OLIVE VISOR
Weed To Wear Apparel Hats LEAF ONLY, HOLY SMOKE, UNISEX GARMENT WASHED OLIVE VISOR

$29.50MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

LEAF ONLY, HOLY SMOKE, UNISEX GARMENT WASHED OLIVE VISOR by Weed To Wear

About this brand

Weed To Wear Logo
Weed to Wear is cannabis inspired vintage apparel collections. Beginning with two brand collections, The California Wave and Holy Smoke, Weed to Wear will continue to grow its products in the future.

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

Sun Oct 20 2019
m........e
love this one, sick hat
Sun Oct 20 2019
m........c
i love this visor