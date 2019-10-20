 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. PRINCESS MORADA, CALIFORNIA WAVE, UNISEX CREW NECK TEE

PRINCESS MORADA, CALIFORNIA WAVE, UNISEX CREW NECK TEE

by Weed To Wear

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Weed To Wear Apparel Shirts PRINCESS MORADA, CALIFORNIA WAVE, UNISEX CREW NECK TEE
Weed To Wear Apparel Shirts PRINCESS MORADA, CALIFORNIA WAVE, UNISEX CREW NECK TEE
Weed To Wear Apparel Shirts PRINCESS MORADA, CALIFORNIA WAVE, UNISEX CREW NECK TEE
Weed To Wear Apparel Shirts PRINCESS MORADA, CALIFORNIA WAVE, UNISEX CREW NECK TEE
Weed To Wear Apparel Shirts PRINCESS MORADA, CALIFORNIA WAVE, UNISEX CREW NECK TEE

$29.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Features: Double-needle stitched sleeves and bottom hem, taped neck and shoulder, side seamed, 1x1 rib knit collar, semi slim fit. Fabrication: Black, White, 6.8-oz 100% combed and ring spun cotton. Grey 95% cotton 5% viscose.

About this brand

Weed To Wear Logo
Weed to Wear is cannabis inspired vintage apparel collections. Beginning with two brand collections, The California Wave and Holy Smoke, Weed to Wear will continue to grow its products in the future.

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

Sun Oct 20 2019
m........e
i want this in every colour pls and thank you
Sun Oct 20 2019
m........c
what a beautiful shirt
Sun Oct 20 2019
m........a
im a princess and i need this shirt