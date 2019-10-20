 Loading…

SLOW BURN, HOLY SMOKE, UNISEX CREW NECK TEE

by Weed To Wear

5.05
Weed To Wear Apparel Shirts SLOW BURN, HOLY SMOKE, UNISEX CREW NECK TEE
$29.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Front print soft to the hand. Features: Double-needle stitched sleeves and bottom hem, taped neck and shoulder, side seamed, 1x1 rib knit collar, semi slim fit. Fabrication: Black, White, 6.8-oz 100% combed and ring spun cotton.

About this brand

Weed To Wear Logo
Weed to Wear is cannabis inspired vintage apparel collections. Beginning with two brand collections, The California Wave and Holy Smoke, Weed to Wear will continue to grow its products in the future.

5 customer reviews

5.05

Sun Oct 20 2019
m........e
smoke it up
Sun Oct 20 2019
m........c
omg need this one in every colour!
Sun Oct 20 2019
m........a
slow burn or no burn