 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Apparel
  4. Hats
  5. TRUCKER BLACK/WHITE MESH, WEED TO WEAR HIGHER, UNISEX CAP

TRUCKER BLACK/WHITE MESH, WEED TO WEAR HIGHER, UNISEX CAP

by Weed To Wear

Write a review
Weed To Wear Apparel Hats TRUCKER BLACK/WHITE MESH, WEED TO WEAR HIGHER, UNISEX CAP
Weed To Wear Apparel Hats TRUCKER BLACK/WHITE MESH, WEED TO WEAR HIGHER, UNISEX CAP

$29.50MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Matching color plastic adjustable back strap. Matching color underpeak, sweatband and inner taping, 2 matching color sewn eyelets. White embroidered Logo.

About this brand

Weed To Wear Logo
Weed to Wear is cannabis inspired vintage apparel collections. Beginning with two brand collections, The California Wave and Holy Smoke, Weed to Wear will continue to grow its products in the future.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review