TRUCKER BLACK/WHITE MESH, WEED TO WEAR HIGHER, UNISEX CAP
by Weed To WearWrite a review
$29.50MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Matching color plastic adjustable back strap. Matching color underpeak, sweatband and inner taping, 2 matching color sewn eyelets. White embroidered Logo.
About this brand
Weed To Wear
Weed to Wear is cannabis inspired vintage apparel collections. Beginning with two brand collections, The California Wave and Holy Smoke, Weed to Wear will continue to grow its products in the future.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.