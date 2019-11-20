 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Chocolope

by Whistler Cannabis Co.

Chocolope by Whistler Cannabis Co.

erikg123

Love this one. Smoke has a nice smooth organic flavour. High is nice it gets me going, talking and motivated compared to other sativa dominant strains. I do not crash when I come down. Highly recommend this one.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

DNA Genetics developed Chocolope by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create their homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. The hefty sativa buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.

About this brand

Built by a community of growers who believe in the difference of growing naturally, we produce products we love, in a place we love. Our journey to becoming Canada's first organic certified cannabis farmers started with the idea that our plants could and should be grown naturally. To be honest with you getting here wasn't easy, but we're proud to have made it through! The main lessons we learned along the way are that doing everything by hand, in small batches and using local suppliers is what makes all the difference. Here at Whistler Cannabis Co, we do things the hard way because we know it's the right way..