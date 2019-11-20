erikg123
on November 20th, 2019
Love this one. Smoke has a nice smooth organic flavour. High is nice it gets me going, talking and motivated compared to other sativa dominant strains. I do not crash when I come down. Highly recommend this one.
DNA Genetics developed Chocolope by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create their homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. The hefty sativa buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.