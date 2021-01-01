About this product

Xesso.net is the portable weed accessory you must have in your wallet! This 3-in-1 product includes: - Grinder - Folding Rolling Tray - Weed Case Pros: - Fits in ANY wallet, purse or pocket to take with you anywhere you go - Smell proof - Magnetic sealing - your weed is safe inside - Rolling tray has fold lines to help you prepare the weed for rolling - Contains up to 5 grams of weed - Wonderfully designed Con: - It comes empty. Sorry about that... Just put some nugs, paper and filter tip in the Xessonet and you're ready to roll! ;)