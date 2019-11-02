 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Flix 'N Chill

Flix 'N Chill

by Xscape

About this product

This hybrid’s medium sized buds are fluffy, with its classic green colour balanced by deep orange-to-bronze trichomes, and white crystal resin. A pleasantly bitter citrus aroma is trailed by an earthy, skunky flavour and aftertaste. THC: 22% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g

6 customer reviews

simplysunshie

This was recommended by the bud tender at a local shop and was the first 'legal' purchase I made. Boy what a mistake. It had SEEDS in it. 3 in 3.5g! I plucked them out and decided, stupidly, to try it. Terrible high full of paranoia. I enjoy high THC strains and am all about the indicas but I will never use this stuff again! I'm sticking to medical.

Mountainhigh92

Great hybrid when you’re not looking to be couch locked. Happy/uplifting, no anxiety or paranoia.

Colty

I absolutely love this strain! Its is very well balanced for an indica-hybrid, I felt an amazing euphoric feeling as well as relaxed and happy, yet not giggly. The flavour isn't bad either, its a hint of citrus, then goes to an earthy-skunk aftertaste.

About this brand

Make the most of every moment.