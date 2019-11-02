simplysunshie on November 2nd, 2019

This was recommended by the bud tender at a local shop and was the first 'legal' purchase I made. Boy what a mistake. It had SEEDS in it. 3 in 3.5g! I plucked them out and decided, stupidly, to try it. Terrible high full of paranoia. I enjoy high THC strains and am all about the indicas but I will never use this stuff again! I'm sticking to medical.