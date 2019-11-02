This hybrid’s medium sized buds are fluffy, with its classic green colour balanced by deep orange-to-bronze trichomes, and white crystal resin. A pleasantly bitter citrus aroma is trailed by an earthy, skunky flavour and aftertaste.
THC: 22%
CBD: ≤1%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
This was recommended by the bud tender at a local shop and was the first 'legal' purchase I made. Boy what a mistake. It had SEEDS in it. 3 in 3.5g! I plucked them out and decided, stupidly, to try it. Terrible high full of paranoia. I enjoy high THC strains and am all about the indicas but I will never use this stuff again! I'm sticking to medical.
Mountainhigh92
on July 15th, 2019
Great hybrid when you’re not looking to be couch locked. Happy/uplifting, no anxiety or paranoia.
Colty
on June 19th, 2019
I absolutely love this strain! Its is very well balanced for an indica-hybrid, I felt an amazing euphoric feeling as well as relaxed and happy, yet not giggly. The flavour isn't bad either, its a hint of citrus, then goes to an earthy-skunk aftertaste.