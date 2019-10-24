 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Xscape

About this product

This indica-dominant strain has olive green buds coated in a frosty layer of trichomes. Discover delicate floral notes and hints of earthy pine and berry. THC: 17% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g

6 customer reviews

urlocalstoner_420

only had a little bit but it seems to make me feel really good

blunt182

Smells awesome, tastes great, but... Doesn't really make much of a dent. I vaped a bowl and barely noticed a difference from before doing so. Too bad, had high hopes.

Treetree88

Walk the dog is Great! I just took one puff from my on hitter and im baked! Its good stuff i smoke lots, so my tolerants level is pretty good.. i definatly dont feel like walking the dog though lol, just want to chill.

About this brand

Xscape Logo
Make the most of every moment.