urlocalstoner_420
on October 24th, 2019
only had a little bit but it seems to make me feel really good
This indica-dominant strain has olive green buds coated in a frosty layer of trichomes. Discover delicate floral notes and hints of earthy pine and berry. THC: 17% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
on March 16th, 2019
Smells awesome, tastes great, but... Doesn't really make much of a dent. I vaped a bowl and barely noticed a difference from before doing so. Too bad, had high hopes.
on March 12th, 2019
Walk the dog is Great! I just took one puff from my on hitter and im baked! Its good stuff i smoke lots, so my tolerants level is pretty good.. i definatly dont feel like walking the dog though lol, just want to chill.