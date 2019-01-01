 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Daytime CBD

Daytime CBD

by Zenabis

Write a review
Zenabis Cannabis Flower Daytime CBD

About this product

Daytime CBD by Zenabis is a high CBD, low THC sativa-dominant strain for medical cannabis patients. This dried flower has fluffy green buds with bright orange pistils, and a sweet, fruity, citrus flavour. Sativas like Daytime CBD are often associated with uplifting effects and the desire to participate in physical or social activities, rather than the relaxing, sedating effects associated with indica strains. High CBD medical cannabis products are often chosen by patients seeking pain relief without the euphoric effects or anxiety believed to accompany higher levels of THC. As with any medical cannabis product, new patients should remember to start low and go slow. CANNABINOIDS THC: 3-7% CBD: 9-13% TERPENES caryophyllene, myrcene, humulene ZENABIS Zenabis is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products. With Health Canada licensed facilities in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, our high-quality products are grown with patients’ health and safety in mind. Our diverse team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators and advocates came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high-quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Zenabis Logo
We are a diverse, passionate team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators, and advocates who came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers. Our four facilities are located coast-to-coast across Canada in Delta and Langley, British Columbia; Atholville, New Brunswick; and Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Zenabis currently owns 3.5 million square feet of facility space that can, upon full conversion, be dedicated to cannabis production.