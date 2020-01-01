 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Zig-Zag Rolling Papers - King Size

Zig-Zag Rolling Papers - King Size

by Zig Zag Canada

Write a review
Zig Zag Canada Smoking Rolling Papers Zig-Zag Rolling Papers - King Size

$58.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The longest and widest Zig-Zag available. - Premium King Size - Made using Natural Flax Plant Fibers - 100% Natural Gum Arabic - 25 booklets per carton, 32 papers per booklet - 100mm x 53mm

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Zig Zag Canada Logo
The most iconic rolling paper in the world!