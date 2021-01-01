At ZiiNGLES, we respect and champion cannabis as an extraordinary plant, a wonderful medicine, and a recreational and creative botanical marvel. And we’re ecstatic to see it lose its previous societal stigma and regain its well-deserved status in the upper echelons of the herbal pantheon. But even cannabis has an undesirable side effect that can detract from its many benefits. Colloquially known as ‘cottonmouth’, cannabis-induced dry mouth affects virtually everyone who consumes cannabis, whether medicinally or recreationally, and whether by vaping, smoking, or ingesting it. Now we don't want to bum you out, but dry mouth from frequent cannabis use can lead to periodontal disease and gingivitis. That is just the unfortunate, well-documented truth.(1,2) The fortunate truth is that ZiiNGLES’ organic herbal mouth spray alleviates the #1 side effect of cannabis use—cotton mouth—reliably and effectively. ZiiNGLES' premium blend of organically cultivated and ethically wildcrafted herbs—cannabis companion plants—supports your body’s innate salivation process by encouraging your salivary glands to produce and secrete more saliva. ZiiNGLES also contains powerful antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties that will leave your mouth feeling well-loved—clean, sparkling, and sensationally alive. We call this effect 'electro-luscious.' ZiiNGLES' botanical bio-electrical wizardry quickly relieves your dry mouth so that you can experience the benefits of cannabis, without the discomfort and detrimental oral health problems associated with dry mouth. Visit us for videos, testimonial videos animations, and blog posts, and join our community for samples, information on ZiiNGLES' herbs and ingredients, and wholesale opportunities. ____________ 1. “Across several domains of health (periodontal health, lung function, systemic inflammation, and metabolic health), clear evidence of an adverse association with cannabis use was apparent for only one domain, namely, periodontal health.” JAMA Psychiatry. 2016;73(7):731-740. doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2016.0637 2. Journal of Periodontology Relationship Between Frequent Recreational Cannabis (Marijuana and Hashish) Use and Periodontitis in Adults in the United States: Nhanes 2011-12