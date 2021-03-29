ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The Haze family

7 strains in this list

The sweet, energetic Haze family of strains, marked by strong sativa genetics and creative, cerebral, high-flying effects, launched the modern cannabis era beginning in California in the '60s and ultimately exploding worldwide. Historical importance, global influence, and decades of cultural adoration make the Haze strain family a bona fide legend of 420.

Featured Strain

Jack Herer

Jack Herer's historical importance & lengthy popularity make it a 420 Leafly legend. This hybrid is named after Jack Herer.

THC 18%
Super Silver Haze
aka SSH
4.3(2156)
happy
uplifted
euphoric
THC 17%
Strawberry Cough
4.3(2537)
happy
uplifted
euphoric
