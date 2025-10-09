Chemdawg (originally “Chemdog”) is a legendary hybrid strain first cultivated by breeder Chemdog in 1991. Originating from Northern California bagseed acquired at a Colorado Grateful Dead show, it later produced well-known variants like Chem 91, Chem 4, and Chem Sis. The name evolved from the terms “Chem” and “Dog bud” as growers spread the strain. Known for its sharp, diesel-like aroma and high potency, Chemdawg delivers euphoric, uplifting, and creative effects. Medical patients often use it for stress, anxiety, and pain relief. Considered a cannabis staple, Chemdog is also thought to be a parent of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, offering a cerebral yet heavy-bodied experience. We sent Lindsay Maharry to Down Om Farms to check out how they make their own version of Chemdog using regenerative farming techniques. Watch the video here.