When the sky lights up, your stash should too. This year’s fire strain lineup is packed with flavor, fuel, and a little chaos—perfect for stretching out on a blanket and watching things go boom. Guava and Papaya are having a moment right now, and we’re riding that tropical wave straight through Strawberry Guava and Papaya Bomb. You’ll find fruity bombs, heady classics, and a few wildcards with names like Kaboom and Glitter Bomb because... obviously. Whether you’re floating through the haze on White Widow or getting loud with Lemon Cherry Gelato, this mix was built to spark joy.