ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Start exploring
  3. Cannabis strains for insomnia

Cannabis strains for insomnia

Tossing and turning all night? Reach for a cannabis strain with deeply relaxing effects that will wrap your mind and body in sleepy bliss.
Sort by
curated
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly Remedy flower
Remedy
RelaxedLeafly Blackberry Kush flower
Blackberry Kush
SleepyLeafly Granddaddy Purple flower
Granddaddy Purple
HungryLeafly Tahoe OG Kush flower
Tahoe OG Kush
SleepyLeafly 9 Pound Hammer flower
9 Pound Hammer
SleepyLeafly Northern Lights flower
Northern Lights
SleepyLeafly God's Gift flower
God's Gift
SleepyLeafly Cotton Candy Kush flower
Cotton Candy Kush
GigglyLeafly Vanilla Kush flower
Vanilla Kush
Sleepy