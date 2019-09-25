ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Start exploring
  3. Cannabis strains featuring pinene

Cannabis strains featuring pinene

Pinene rarely takes lead in a cannabis strain's profile, but it plays a supporting role for many popular strains, like those featured here.
Sort by
curated
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly Big Smooth flower
Big Smooth
Leafly Harlequin flower
Harlequin
FocusedLeafly Citrus Sap flower
Citrus Sap
FocusedLeafly Berry White flower
Berry White
TalkativeLeafly God's Gift flower
God's Gift
SleepyLeafly Blue Dream flower
Blue Dream
CreativeLeafly CBD Critical Mass flower
CBD Critical Mass
Leafly Romulan flower
Romulan
SleepyLeafly Grape Ape flower
Grape Ape
Sleepy