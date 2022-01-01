About this product
If you are like our other customers, you want a great deal on all the little stuff we carry; so we made that deal. The Mega Pack is everything that a smoker loves and uses on the regular. Papers, a taster, lots of small storage options, and useful swag all packed into an easy to open Wide-Mouth 420 Jar. If that wasn't enough you even get some shades and RezBlock with it too.
Specs:
420 Wipes x 10
Boost Pack Integra - 62% R.H. - BOOST ( 8gr )
Grav Labs 4in Glass Blunt
Grav Labs Glass Filter Tip 3 Pack
420 Science Taster with Rollstop
RAW Natural Paper 1 1/4
Hemp Wick - 3ft
RAW Tips
RezBlock 15ml
420 Science Sharpie
Small Screw-Top 420 Jar - Silver Leaf
420 Science Sticker Pack - Assorted
420 Science Sunglasses - Assorted
Medium TightPac Container- Black
Medium Wide Mouth 420 Jar - 420 Science Logo
Small Wax Wallet
Valued at over $130!
About this brand
420 Science
420 Science is a modern online smoke shop offering a curated selection of high-quality cannabis accessories. Lead by a female CEO, we focus on a friendly, informative, and trustworthy shopping experience. We’ve been in business since 2004 which has given us a long time to figure out which products work best so you don’t have to. Whether you’re a seasoned consumer or just beginning to explore the benefits of consuming cannabis, we’re here to guide you to just the right products to enhance your session.
We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.
