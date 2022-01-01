About this product
Having your own half-ounce is one of the benefits of growing up. But with age comes responsibility. You've got to keep those nugs nice and fresh until it's time to replenish! Let us help you out. Pick from our 12 available designs, fill with your favorite freshies, and embrace the perks of being an adult.
Specs:
Pressed Glass
Permanent Glass Decals
Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal
Holds: å_ oz (14 g) | 8 fl oz (236 ml)
Height: 3.5in (8.9 cm)
Width: 2.75in (7.0 cm)
Made in Asia
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
About this brand
420 Science
420 Science is a modern online smoke shop offering a curated selection of high-quality cannabis accessories. Lead by a female CEO, we focus on a friendly, informative, and trustworthy shopping experience. We’ve been in business since 2004 which has given us a long time to figure out which products work best so you don’t have to. Whether you’re a seasoned consumer or just beginning to explore the benefits of consuming cannabis, we’re here to guide you to just the right products to enhance your session.
We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.
