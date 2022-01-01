About this product
It’s ok to pamper yourself every now and again. Or, in the case of Smoke Soap, each time you clean a piece. Our organic cleaner is harsh on resin and easy on skin. It works on glass, metal, and plastic, so don’t you worry about ruining your favorite piece. One cleaning and you’ll wonder how you lived without it.
We have the perfect cleaning companion to make using Smoke Soap even easier! Get your ResCaps here.
More Info:
Reusable
Concentrated solution – 32 oz bottle makes 64 oz
Safe on all surfaces
Organic
Biodegradable
About this brand
420 Science
420 Science is a modern online smoke shop offering a curated selection of high-quality cannabis accessories. Lead by a female CEO, we focus on a friendly, informative, and trustworthy shopping experience. We’ve been in business since 2004 which has given us a long time to figure out which products work best so you don’t have to. Whether you’re a seasoned consumer or just beginning to explore the benefits of consuming cannabis, we’re here to guide you to just the right products to enhance your session.
We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.
