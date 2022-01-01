About this product
We set out to create a totally unique storage solution for keeping oils nice and safe. Our Wax Wallet is a small hinged clamshell container with a silicone liner. Featuring a super low profile, this container is easy to slide in and out of your pocket.
Specs:
Get one of each color!
Hinged Clamshell Design
FDA-approved, Food Grade Silicone
Holds approximately 1 gram
1.75" W x .5" H
Specs:
Get one of each color!
Hinged Clamshell Design
FDA-approved, Food Grade Silicone
Holds approximately 1 gram
1.75" W x .5" H
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
420 Science
420 Science is a modern online smoke shop offering a curated selection of high-quality cannabis accessories. Lead by a female CEO, we focus on a friendly, informative, and trustworthy shopping experience. We’ve been in business since 2004 which has given us a long time to figure out which products work best so you don’t have to. Whether you’re a seasoned consumer or just beginning to explore the benefits of consuming cannabis, we’re here to guide you to just the right products to enhance your session.
We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.
We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.