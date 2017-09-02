48North
Simply put: if you want to feel it, this bud’s for you. This heady sativa is light and bright in hue, but don’t be deceived: she packs a powerful punch, invigorating your high with spicy flavour and a euphoric state.
SATIVA 14-18% THC / <1% CBD
3.5G
Power Plant effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
288 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
37% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
37% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
